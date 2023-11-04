Efforts to Free Najib Razak from Prison Continue

The “campaigns” to free Najib Razak from prison continue, and the efforts are stronger, especially from his family members and loyal supporters, with #deminajib trending on social media recently. Najib’s sons and daughter, Datuk Mohd Nizar, Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin, and Nooryana Najwa recently attended the program “#Demi Najib, We’ll Stand By You”. The program was held not only to demand a fair trial for the former PM but also to free him from prison so that he could go home to his family

. Unfair court system! Najib’s eldest son, Nizar said that his father wasn’t allowed to be represented by any lawyers during his final appeal, which, according to Nizar, has never happened in Malaysian history, reported Astro Awani. “This is against the laws that are stated in the Constitution of Malaysia. Everyone should be given full capacity to defend themselves but not my father.” Nizar dubbed the incident “a sad incident in the history of Malaysia.” He believes the judiciary system in Malaysia has to undergo a major reshuffle to prevent others from experiencing the same thing that happened to Najib. “I can’t move on” Najib’s other son, Nazifuddin made it clear that it’s tough for him to move on from the matter unless his father gets the justice he deserves. At the program, Nazifuddin urged the Anwar Ibrahim-led unity government to do the right thing by giving Najib and others the human rights they deserv

