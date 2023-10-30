Eeny, meenie, miny, moe, are we in a developed state?

OCTOBER 26 — Khir Toyo declared Selangor to be a developed state in 2005. He was eager to proclaim Selangor’s ascendancy to arriveAlmost 20 years have passed and there is no more certainty whether the richest state, let alone the rest of the country, is developed. To bePoliticians from all generations are eager to declare it in their time to claim credit for getting “developed”, but enthusiasm is not the basis to accrue the status. Neither is arrogance.

Only a madman denies that the United States of America is developed, however a considerable part of humanity opposes America’s values and certainly politics. A minimum wealth is a prerequisite. A country with parts or communities still in dire financial condition struggles to pursue beyond basic needs, and is easily bogged down by exigencies like natural disasters.It’s reflected in a strong economy advanced by a quality educated workforce which involves itself — professionally, socially and conscientiously — in deeds like taxpaying and percentage contribution of GDP for foreign aid. The country cares for others, those not in its sphere.

A 0.39 Gini Coefficient score which measures economic inequalities places Malaysia much closer to higher achievers (less just societies) like Tanzania (0.41) and Costa Rica (0.43), and far further away from egalitarian pin-up poster-boys like Norway and Denmark (0.28).Which also explains the chasms of experience for the pockets of wealthy zones in the city and the rest of the country. Or how removed democratic institutions are from the rakyat which dislocates participation. headtopics.com

Freedom for a freer people is the lubricant necessary but those in power have long downgraded it to less freedom for a constantly monitored people, overwhelmed by propaganda which crushes earlier edition propaganda.

HUAWEI nova 11 SE confirmed to launch this 31 OctoberAfter being in the rumour mills for a while, HUAWEI has finally revealed the release date for its latest mid-range offering, the HUAWEI nova 11 SE. Taking place Read more ⮕

The Best Leica-Branded Xiaomi Smartphone Cameras (October 2023)Latest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals Read more ⮕

New 13-inch MacBook Pro unlikely to arrive at Apple’s October 30 eventApplе M3 MacBook Pro 13-inch is unlikely to be announced at 'Scary Fast' event on October 30, but larger models will arrive. Read more ⮕

Dutch PM Rutte expresses interest in Nato top jobThe alliance’s secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, is due to step down in October 2024. Read more ⮕

‘Tiger Stripes’: Exuberant coming-of-age Cannes award-winner celebrates teenage autonomy (and anatomy)OCTOBER 28 — In case you missed this historically important bit of news back in May, a Malaysian film has finally managed to bag a major award at an important sidebar of the... Read more ⮕

Blanket rejection of official letters not in English: A call for flexibility ― Pola SinghOCTOBER 28 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's recent statement about returning official letters not written in Bahasa Malaysia might seem like a simple... Read more ⮕