Education Ministry to give input on Sarawak's proposed UPSR replacement

"We always consider Sarawak as an example among the states that place emphasis on education... If the framework to be developed is aimed at strengthening assessment, we will certainly support it because it is the direction of the Ministry of Education which is holistic development (through) assessment, not examinations," she said.

She told reporters after attending the Palestine Solidarity Week programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dato' Ahmad Razali here on Thursday (Nov 2). On Wednesday (Nov 1), the Sarawak state Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD), Datuk Seri Roland Sagah Wee Inn said Sarawak plans to devise its own assessment system to replace the UPSR and that the move is being studied because he believes that the test is the real benchmark to assess student performance.

According to Roland, it is also very important to determine which stream the student should be placed when entering secondary education. Asked whether the Education Ministry would consider the proposal to be expanded to the entire country, Fadhlina said the view needed to get its input first because it had just been raised.

"We will continue to discuss how it can be coordinated, maybe it just needs to be strengthened at the school and Sarawak state level; the ministry will look at strengthening assessment and there will be input from it. With the MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963) and committee discussions, we will always have a guide to implement any programme strengthening at the state level," she said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMTODAY: KPM beri input cadangan Sarawak perkenal peperiksaan ala ‘UPSR’Menteri pendidikan berkata ini kerana cadangan itu selaras hasrat KPM untuk mengangkat pentaksiran serta kekuatan sistem pendidikan secara holistik bukan hanya berasaskan peperiksaan.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Peperiksaan mirip UPSR: Hasrat Sarawak selari KPM perkukuh sistem pendidikanKementerian Pendidikan (KPM) terbuka dengan hasrat Sarawak untuk mewujudkan sistem penilaian sendiri bagi menggantikan Ujian Pencapaian

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Sarawak pupils to get own UPSR-like assessmentSINGAPORE: The wife and four children of a doctor who died in 2021 tussled in court over his life savings of S$4 million, even though he made a will in 2012 stating that the money held in two bank accounts should be equally divided among his four children.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Sarawak perkenal peperiksaan ‘ala UPSR’ untuk Tahun 6Menteri portfolio pendidikannya Roland Sagah Wee Inn berkata ia menyerupai UPSR yang dimansuhkan Kementerian Pendidikan pada 2021.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Sarawak perkenal sistem peperiksaan tahun enam mirip UPSRSarawak bakal memperkenalkan sistem penilaian tersendiri iaitu peperiksaan khas untuk seluruh pelajar tahun enam di semua sekolah kerajaan

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Sarawak spends RM2.7bil to strengthen education system, says Abang JoThe premier says the state government has to budget for education because funds from the federal government are sometimes delayed.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕