Education ministry slams viral ‘extremist’ Palestine solidarity programmes

Pictures and videos of Palestine solidarity programmes in several schools went viral earlier amid reports of students and teachers carrying toy guns at the events.

PETALING JAYA: The education ministry has slammed several Palestine solidarity school programmes that have gone viral on social media following reports of students and teachers carrying toy guns at the events.

The ministry said it will not compromise with any activities with “extremist” elements, adding that the use of replica weapons, icons and symbols in a provocative and confrontational manner is “strictly prohibited”. headtopics.com

“This programme falls outside the period set for the Palestinian Solidarity Week and does not adhere to the guidelines set by the ministry,” it said in a statement. The ministry said, instead, it encourages activities such as video screenings, poetry, poster paintings and donation collections for the Palestinian people.

“All institutions under the purview of the ministry must adhere to the established guidelines,” it added.

Read more:

fmtoday »

Ministry: Palestine Solidarity Week at schools, education institutions to instil spirit of humanitarianism among Malaysian studentsKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The Education Ministry announced today a Palestine Solidarity Week will be held at all education institutions nationwide under the ministry’s purview... Read more ⮕

PM Wants Palestine Solidarity Week Controlled After M'sian Schoolkids Carrying Replica Guns Go ViralWith the ongoing bombardment of Gaza by Israeli forces, our country's Ministry of Education (MOE) announced that schools nationwide will hold a Palestine Read more ⮕

PM: Malaysia to monitor developments in Palestine together with OIC, Arab LeagueDENGKIL: Malaysia will continue to collaborate with the Arab League and the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to monitor developments in the ... Read more ⮕

Virtual solidarity with Palestine on online platform Roblox was designed by 15-year-old Malaysian (VIDEO)KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Social media has been abuzz recently following a clip of a virtual demonstration in solidarity with Palestine on online game platform Roblox. As it turns... Read more ⮕

Sabah schools not obligated to conduct Palestine Solidarity Week: PhoongKota Kinabalu: Sabah schools are not obligated to carry out a Palestine Solidarity Week directive from the Education Ministry, said Minister of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe. Read more ⮕

Anwar says Palestine solidarity programmes need to be controlledSEPANG: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says Palestine solidarity programmes in schools need to be controlled. Read more ⮕