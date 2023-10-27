Education Ministry: Elements of extremism, violence not permitted during Palestine solidarity week

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim is new Agong for five years from January 31, 2024; Perak's Sultan Nazrin named as deputyScreenshot of a video showing teachers marching to show their solidarity with Palestine in a school, with several of them brandishing toy firearms.

In a statement today, the MOE said the use of replica weapons, icons, and symbols containing provocative and confrontational elements, is not permitted. “The MOE encourages activities that support humanitarian issues such as peace-themed video screenings and poster painting competitions, recital of humanitarian poetry, and fundraising for the Palestinian people to be carried out throughout the week. headtopics.com

“All institutions under the MOE have been asked to always follow the organising guidelines. The Palestine Solidarity Week should be used as a platform to educate students about noble values, tolerance, compassion, and mutual respect,” the statement said.Earlier today, a 55-second video clip showing a man dressed as a militant and armed with a replica rifle in a school programme went viral on X and TikTok, causing concern among the netizens.

The MOE said they were aware of public concern regarding the viral video and acknowledged that the programme in question did not follow the MOE guidelines.Yesterday, the MOE announced that all educational institutions under its purview will be holding Palestine Solidarity Week next week, that is from October 29 to November 3, in response to the government’s stance of standing together to defend the rights and freedom of the Palestinian people. headtopics.com

