Education Ministry against display of extremism

KOTA KINABALU: The Education Ministry does not endorse any demonstration of support for Palestine that borders on the extreme, such as the waving of replica firearms or hoisting of banners inciting violence.

“This programme is also outside the designated hours for the Palestine Solidarity Week and is not in accordance with the guidelines stipulated by the ministry. “As such, the ministry will not compromise with any form of activities that tends towards extremism,” the statement read.

On the other hand, it added that permissible activities include the screening of shows that promote peace, poetry recitations, poster drawing contests, as well as donation collections for the Palestinians. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, schools in Sabah have the discretion to decide whether they want to hold the Palestine Solidarity Week, says a state leader. Phoong, who is the Luyang assemblyman, believes that the solidarity week should not only be discouraged in Sabah but also throughout Malaysia.

“Students should attend school to acquire knowledge rather than being involved in adult protests around the world or dragged into the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” he said yesterday.

