Economist: 4-5% GDP growth still attainable for 2023 despite lower 3Q growth

“With this in place, we can see Malaysia move towards the higher end of the range or achieve the five per cent target,” he told Bernama. Asked if Malaysia has the potential of becoming a “welfare nation” if the government continues giving financial assistance to the rakyat, he said: “Targeted subsidies should be the answer.”

“Having a reduced subsidy burden will also help the government deploy higher budgets on other things for example hospitals, schools, et cetera,” he said. He said the government should look into a holistic way of determining the targeted people by using EPF data on employee contributions and other means so that it could be channelled correctly.

On Monday, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the government agreed to end chicken subsidies and price controls with effect from Wednesday (Nov 1) but would continue subsidising grade A, B and C chicken eggs according to the existing mechanism.

