PETALING JAYA: Technology-driven food service platform, Easy Eat AI Sdn Bhd, has partnered with fintech company Boost, to introduce digital solutions designed for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) within the industry.

The collaboration entails a co-branded point of sale terminal that is integrated with Boost’s digital payment solutions. In addition, food and beverage (F&B) merchants will have access to a comprehensive toolkit to help businesses streamline operations, elevate customer experience, and optimise efficiency.

Merchants and diners alike will benefit from a more diverse array of options, all within an integrated solution. Boost Connect CEO Ankur Jakhwal said that the collaboration is a testament to the company’s commitment to empower businesses in the rapid F&B industry. headtopics.com

“This venture not only offers our F&B merchants easy access to EasyEat’s platform, fostering growth and innovation but will also help propel Boost's expansion into payment gateway services, powered by Boost Connect,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, EasyEat CEO Mohd Wassem said that for the last three years, the company has served more than two million customers in Malaysia and has helped F&B owners drive revenue and margins through its AI-based platform. headtopics.com

“As we move forward, this partnership with Boost will offer a comprehensive fintech solution to our merchants to help them execute their growth plans at a much rapid pace. Similarly Boost’s F&B clients will get to experience EasyEat’s AI platform and can use technology to drive growth and elevate diner experience to next level.

“I truly believe this will help expand the industry and provide much needed growth impetus, which is the need of the hour,” he said.

