East Malaysian leaders reject suggestion to brand Sabah and Sarawak as “the Other Malaysia”

Two East Malaysian leaders have disagreed with a suggestion that Sabah and Sarawak brand themselves as “the Other Malaysia” in the wake of issues like the “Allah” socks controversy, saying this would not accurately reflect their part in the nation. The suggestion was made by Upko’s Wilfred Madius Tangau, who said this might help Sabah and Sarawak avoid being tarnished by divisive issues in the peninsula.

DAP’s Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said the two states should instead take on a more prominent role in leading “the whole of Malaysia”. “While we understand the sensitivities of these issues, many other matters deserve our full focus, especially rebuilding our economy, pushing for good governance and ensuring that our region is not left out of proper development,” Yii said

