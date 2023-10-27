Duo nabbed for allegedly molesting, abusing two kids at Ampang orphanage

KUALA LUMPUR: Two men, including the husband of an orphanage caretaker, have been arrested for allegedly molesting and abusing two orphans there.

Ampang Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Azam Ismail said two teenage victims had been brought to the police on Oct 26, by the Welfare Department. "The welfare officer received a call from the victims' school, went there and took the teenagers to the hospital. A report was then lodged, stating that two orphans had been abused," he said in a statement on Friday (Oct 27).

The first victim, a 14-year-old girl, was allegedly beaten by the foreign husband of a caretaker on Oct 22, after she had been scolded. It is believed that the suspect had scolded her for playing on a phone.ACP Mohd Azam said the second victim, a 13-year-old girl, was molested by a volunteer caretaker on Oct 20. headtopics.com

"He attempted to rape her but stopped after a friend of the victim entered the room," he said, adding that the man also had a prior criminal record."A medical check on the first victim found bruises from the side to the back of her left thigh, as well as a swollen left cheek. The second victim had no injuries," he said.Checks showed that the premises is registered with the Welfare Department.

