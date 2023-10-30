Drought and shrinking herds push US beef prices through the roof

While inflation has been a dominant theme over the last couple years, beef is on a trajectory of its own. — Freepik picNEW YORK, Oct 30 — A prolonged drought is shrinking livestock herds and driving beef prices to record highs in the US, even as consumption is growing stronger.“I have extreme need for protein and I need to eat meat that my doctor ordered,” said the 69-year-old shopper outside Grand Central Market, in New York.

The headline rate of inflation has slowed in recent months, with a 3.7 per cent reading in September, year over year. But steak is still riding high, up 9.7 per cent, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.“It’s gotten to a point where I’ve started buying more things that can be slow-cooked, because from a price perspective, you’re getting more affordable stuff,” said another patron, who declined to share his name.

Herds have dwindled by 10 per cent over the last five years, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). “The primary driver has really been drought in many parts of cattle country. That’s been a multi-year event,” said Brown.Pastures have decreased in size due to the lack of rainfall. Faced with less grazing land and skyrocketing hay prices, ranchers have dramatically reduced their herds. headtopics.com

“You look at 2022, that was the highest beef cow slaughter that we’ve seen since the early 1980s,” said Ross Baldwin, a hedge strategist at AgMarket.Net. The contraction since then was amplified when hundreds of cattle succumbed to brutally hot and humid weather in August.“We’re more productive today. We don’t need as many beef cows today as we needed 10 years ago to generate a given level of production,” Scott Brown said.In 2022, Americans ate, on average, 59.1 pounds or 26.8 kilograms of beef, slightly up from 2021.In this tight market, cattle prices have more than doubled since March 2020 (up 133 per cent).

Incentivised by record prices, many breeders are parting with their heifers earlier, which prevents the herd from growing, according to Baldwin.“And when you start retaining heifers, those heifers are still three years out from when the herd starts really increasing in size across the country.” headtopics.com

Protesters shut New York's Grand Central, seeking Gaza ceasefireNEW YORK, Oct 28 ― Hundreds of protesters demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas forced the closure yesterday of Grand Central Terminal, one of New York City's... Read more ⮕

Protesters shut New York’s Grand Central, seeking Gaza ceasefireNEW YORK: Hundreds of protesters demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas forced officials on Friday to close Grand Central Terminal, one of New... Read more ⮕

Malaysia makes history after ending 58-year drought by entering finals in Miss International pageantKOTA KINABALU, Oct 28 — Malaysia’s representative in the Miss International pageant, Cassandra Yap, has successfully ended a 58-year drought by becoming one of the Top 15... Read more ⮕

Hamas seeks to free 8 Russian-Israeli hostages taken in Oct 7 attackThe action comes after Russia, which has good relations with the Palestinian group, requested their release. Read more ⮕

Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll 8,005 since Oct 7GAZA, Oct 29 — The total death toll in Gaza rose to 8,005 people today, a statement released by the health ministry in Gaza said. — Reuters Read more ⮕

Death toll from mine fire in Kazakhstan rises to 35Oct 29 has been declared a day of national mourning following the tragedy. Read more ⮕