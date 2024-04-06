Dragon’s Dogma 2: The Joy of Walking and Singing Showtunes

There is a lot of down time in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Capcom ’s action RPG is in many ways a game that’s just about walking—but it’s neither boring nor a bad thing. Enjoying the lengthy journeys you take from point A to point B and getting distracted by secrets waiting just off the beaten path is what makes Dragon’s Dogma 2 so fun. It’s a road trip , and every road trip needs a killer soundtrack. For me, that’s been the cast recording for the 2002 Broadway production of Man of La Mancha.
I do want to give the Dragon’s Dogma 2 soundtrack its due. Lead composer Satoshi Hori along with composers Hana Kimura, Masahiro Oki, Shusaku Uchiyama have done an amazing job at creating some incredible atmospheric tunes. Yes there is great blood-pumping action-music, but the best tracks are those that play as you stroll through the world. That being said, sometimes you need to switch it up, and for me there is no better way to pass the time on a road trip than singing showtune
Dragon’S Dogma 2 Capcom Action RPG Walking Road Trip Soundtrack Showtunes
Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »