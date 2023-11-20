Dr Mahathir and Hadi refuse to endorse call for Muslim refugees

At Palestinian aid event, Dr Mahathir and Hadi won’t endorse call to let Muslim refugees work or go to school. Hundreds demonstrate in front of Putrajaya court complex as top judges hear constitutional challenge to Kelantan Shariah criminal laws (VIDEO). Lawyer in Kelantan state law challenge case moots changing Federal Constitution to end future deadlock between civil and Shariah courts.

Penang Opposition accuses state of sidelining Malay heritage, cites neglect of 18th-century Batu Uban mosque and Silicon Island as examples. Bukit Aman: From January to October this year, cops probe an average of 15 non-existent investment cases daily involving losses of close to RM365m. Opposition MPs missing from Dewan Rakyat this morning; Ahmad Maslan says many in Putrajaya ‘demonstrating’, and in Kemaman for by-election. National football team head coach Kim Pan Gon says he wants nothing less than a win when Malaysia goes up against Taiwan in their second Group D 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup qualifying match tomorrow





Hadi hinders PAS’s efforts to win non-Muslim support, say analystsThe PAS president’s changing stances give voters the impression he lacks consistency, says Awang Azman Pawi.

Hadi penghalang hasrat PAS raih sokongan bukan MuslimPenganalisis politik Awang Azman Pawi berkata sikap presiden PAS sering mengubah pendiriannya memberi gambaran beliau tidak konsisten.

Kai Yi, Isaac ungguli Putrajaya AquafestPutrajaya Aquafest menampilkan dua acara berasingan iaitu Renang Perairan Terbuka Ultra Maraton dan Aquathlon Putrajaya

Peringatan Hadi jangan 'tebuk kapal' mungkin tuju pada Bersatu, kata penganalisis

Kita bukan musuh, kena adil beri peruntukan, Hadi beritahu kerajaanPresiden PAS itu berkata dalam Islam adalah wajib berlaku adil walaupun terhadap musuh.

Be fair, govt and opposition are not enemies, says HadiPAS president Abdul Hadi Awang says the government’s refusal to give allocations to opposition MPs is ‘not the way taught by Allah’.

