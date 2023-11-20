Dr Mahathir and Hadi refuse to endorse call for Muslim refugees

At Palestinian aid event, Dr Mahathir and Hadi won’t endorse call to let Muslim refugees work or go to school. Hundreds demonstrate in front of Putrajaya court complex as top judges hear constitutional challenge to Kelantan Shariah criminal laws (VIDEO). Lawyer in Kelantan state law challenge case moots changing Federal Constitution to end future deadlock between civil and Shariah courts.
Penang Opposition accuses state of sidelining Malay heritage, cites neglect of 18th-century Batu Uban mosque and Silicon Island as examples. Bukit Aman: From January to October this year, cops probe an average of 15 non-existent investment cases daily involving losses of close to RM365m. Opposition MPs missing from Dewan Rakyat this morning; Ahmad Maslan says many in Putrajaya ‘demonstrating’, and in Kemaman for by-election. National football team head coach Kim Pan Gon says he wants nothing less than a win when Malaysia goes up against Taiwan in their second Group D 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup qualifying match tomorrow
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72,072 Read more »
Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72,072 Read more »
Source: UMonline - 🏆 25. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72,072 Read more »
Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72,072 Read more »
Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72,072 Read more »