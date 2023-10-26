Dr. Justin rakyat Malaysia pertama jalani penyelidikan di Antartika

Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

Read more:

UMonline »

University of Nottingham Malaysia launches Future Students Centre to boost Malaysia’s appeal to international studentsA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

The OnePlus Open will not be sold in Malaysia - OnePlus Malaysia rep confirmsPreviously, we mentioned the release of the OnePlus Open. Today, a OnePlus Malaysia representative confirmed that the phone will not be available on t Read more ⮕

Michelle Williams does a viral Justin Timberlake impression as she narrates Britney Spears' memoirA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Britney Spears' abortion, cheating claims could damage Justin Timberlake's legacyPUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry has revoked the notification of five cosmetic products as they were found to contain scheduled poisons and are no longer allowed to be sold in Malaysia. Read more ⮕

Lautan putih tanda solidariti, lebih 16,000 hadir himpunan Malaysia bersama PalestinKUALA LUMPUR: Pendirian Malaysia yang lantang, keras dan konsisten dalam mengutuk kekejaman rejim Zionis Israel terhadap rakyat Palestin terus-menerus... Read more ⮕

Malaysia Stands with Palestine Rally draws strong support from people of various races, backgroundKUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s loud, strong and consistent stance in condemning the atrocities of the Zionist regime of Israel against the Palestinians cont... Read more ⮕