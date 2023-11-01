DOSM: Children under 18 make up 27.4% of Malaysia’s population

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said that based on the Children Statistics, Malaysia, 2023 published by the Department of Statistics (DOSM) today, the number of boys and girls under the age of 18 is 4.72 million and 4.42 million, respectively.

“The composition of children under five years old in 2023 is 2.35 million, with 1.21 million boys and 1.14 million girls. This group covers 25.7 per cent of the total number of children in Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

According to Mohd Uzir, the Federal Territory of Putrajaya recorded the highest percentage of children under 18 in 2023 with 41.1 per cent of the population, followed by Kelantan (34.4 per cent) and Terengganu (33.5 per cent).“However, Selangor recorded the highest number of children under 18 at 1.81 million, followed by Johor (1.11 million) and Sabah (1.1 million). The lowest number of children under 18 was recorded in the Federal Territory of Labuan at 0.03 million,” he said.

The statistics also indicate that children under the age of five experiencing severe malnutrition increased slightly to 0.3 per cent in 2022 compared to 0.2 per cent in 2021. In terms of education, the number of pupils in government and government-aided schools in 2022 was 4.96 million, an increase of 0.6 per cent from 4.93 million in the previous year.

During the same period, the number of pupils in private schools dropped by 1.2 per cent to 0.42 million from 0.43 million, he added. From the child protection perspective, the number of children needing care and protection in 2022 increased by 10.2 per cent to 6,770 persons (4,303 girls, 2,467 boys) compared to 6,144 persons in 2021.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: DOSM committed to strengthening govt-public bondsJOHOR BAHRU: The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) is committed to strengthening the government’s relationships with the people through its rol...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: DOSM: Households in Malaysia have high access to basic amenitiesPUTRAJAYA: Households in Malaysia have high accessibility to tap water supply and electricity at their residences, according to the Basic Amenities Su...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Uncovering Kuala Lumpur’s hidden historiesFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Perhilitan sahkan kehadiran harimau belang di Pos Kuala MuJabatan Perlindungan Hidupan Liar dan Taman Negara (Perhilitan) Perak mengesahkan menerima aduan berhubung kehadiran seekor harimau belang di kawasan Pos Kuala Mu, Sungai Siput.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Selain Kuala Mu, ‘pak belang’ turut muncul di SahomSelain Kuala Mu di Sungai Siput, harimau belang turut didakwa berkeliaran di Kampung Sahom, Kampar.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Ibu kesal, anak di MRSM Kuala Klawang dihidangkan telur rosakIbu kesal, anak di MRSM Kuala Klawang dihidangkan telur rosak

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕