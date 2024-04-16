Dortmund Coach Terzic Urges Team to Give Everything in Champions League Quarter-Final

DORTMUND , April 16 — Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said yesterday his side had to give everything in today’s home Champions League quarter-final second leg against Atletico Madrid after being “punished” in the first game.

The German club fought back as Sebastien Haller scored to bridge the deficit, although the striker will miss Tuesday’s clash with injury. Earlier this month, they held a day of celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the stadium, only to lose 1-0 to third-placed Stuttgart. “If I could choose, I’d always choose the atmosphere against Stuttgart or Mainz. You can’t complain about the atmosphere in Dortmund,” he said.Atletico midfielder Axel Witsel, who spent four years at Dortmund before moving to the Spanish capital in 2022, said he told his teammates to expect a similar feeling to Madrid’s Metropolitano.Witsel said Atletico would need to “match our intensity in the first leg if we want to succeed”.Atletico manager Diego Simeone said the occasion made his job easy.

Dortmund Coach Terzic Champions League Quarter-Final Atletico Madrid

