industry has for a long time evolved from compact smartphones to models with large form factors with size and performance playing a major role in the current trend. Notwithstanding, there are still folks out there who still desire compact smartphones. Chinese phone makerhas unveiled a compact smartphone to cater to this category of users. The model is dubbed Doogee Smini. This smartphone breaks free from the crowd with its small form factor, rugged durability, and charming retro-inspired twist.

What sets the Doogee Smini apart is its rugged build. It boasts an IP68 and IP69K certification, which means it’s not just dust and water-resistant, but it can also withstand harsh drops and challenging conditions.

For photography, the front-facing 8-megapixel camera is equipped with 3D facial recognition for secure unlocking, adding a layer of convenience to its retro charm. Additionally, a fingerprint sensor is conveniently located on the right side for alternative biometric security. headtopics.com

On the back, the Doogee Smini packs a 50 MP main camera, teaming up with a 2 MP sensor, and a small secondary display. The retro-inspired segment display shows essential information like the time, battery level, temperature, and humidity, all at a glance.

Under the hood, the Doogee Smini packs a MediaTek Helio G99 processor. The process is paired with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD memory card, ensuring you have room for all your files, photos, and memories. headtopics.com

In terms of power, the Smini packs a 3,000 mAh battery which should offer a reliable battery life for its compact size. It can be charged via a USB-C port at up to 18 watts. The phone also features an NFC chip for seamless contactless payments. It also retains the 3.5 mm headphone jack, allowing you to enjoy your music or make calls with your favorite wired headphones.in various currencies.

