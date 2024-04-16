Donald Trump Returns to Court for Hush Money Trial

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump leaves the State Supreme Court in Manhattan, New York on April 15, 2024, for the first day of his trial on charges of falsifying business records/AFPPix: Donald Trump is due to return to court on Tuesday after no jurors were selected on the first day of the former president’s criminal hush money trial in New York, reported German news agency .Judge Juan Merchan brought in the first batch of 96 potential jurors to the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse.

When Trump was introduced as the defendant, he turned and stared at the potential jurors. He is required to be in the courtroom all day for the entire length of the trial, which could last another eight weeks after the jurors are picked. The historic proceedings will not be televised. Trump, who leads a sprawling real estate business, is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records as part of a scheme involving his former lawyer Michael Cohen to conceal the US$130,000 pay-off made to pornstar Stormy Daniels.

Donald Trump Trial Hush Money Jurors Charges

