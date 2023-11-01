Donald Trump Jr set to testify at father’s civil fraud trial

Donald Trump Jr, an executive vice-president at the Trump Organization and a co-defendant in the case, will be the first of Trump’s adult children to take the stand, followed by Eric and Ivanka Trump. Their father is set to testify on Monday.

The elder Trump also faces four separate criminal prosecutions, including cases in Washington and Georgia related to his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Trump has denied wrongdoing and has repeatedly accused James and the judge presiding over the case of political bias.

The Washington judge overseeing his federal election subversion trial has also imposed a limited gag order. Trump has alleged that both violate his right to free speech. Cohen, appearing face-to-face with Trump for the first time since their acrimonious break five years ago, said Trump directed him to inflate asset values to arrive at the arbitrary net worth he desired.

Donald Jr, who along with fellow co-defendant Eric Trump largely took over management of the Trump Organization from his father in 2017, is a central player in the case, overseeing the crown jewels of the Trump real estate empire.

