Donald Trump Jr says he played minor role in company finances

But he said he was not directly involved in preparing the so-called statements of financial condition of properties and other company assets, which New York state prosecutors say were fraudulently inflated to win favourable terms from lenders and insurers.

The lawsuit by Democratic New York attorney-general Letitia James accuses Trump, his two adult sons and a handful of their family businesses of inflating their assets by billions of dollars to secure better loan terms.

James is seeking at least US$250 million in fines, a permanent ban against Trump and his two adult sons from running businesses in New York and a five-year commercial real estate ban against Trump and the Trump Organization.

The trial is one of many legal troubles Trump faces as he campaigns to retake the White House. He holds a commanding lead over his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination to face Democratic president Joe Biden in the November 2024 election, opinion polls show.

“Leave my children alone, Engoron. You are a disgrace to the legal profession!” he wrote on social media on Wednesday morning.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMTODAY: Donald Trump Jr set to testify at father’s civil fraud trialThe trial is one of many legal troubles the former US president faces as he campaigns to retake the White House.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Court weighs if Trump can be kept off 2024 ballot for ‘insurrection’WASHINGTON, Oct 31 — A Colorado court began hearing a lawsuit yesterday that seeks to bar Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot on the grounds he violated his oath of...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

PAULTAN: 2022 Proton X70 MC in Malaysia – new 1.5L 3-cylinder engine, AWD added, priced from RM94k to RM122kAfter nearly four years and over 70,000 units on the road, the Proton X70 has finally received its first minor change (MC), giving it mild styling tweaks and a new engine option to go with …

Source: paultan | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Donald Trump Jr set to testify at father’s civil fraud trialThe trial is one of many legal troubles the former US president faces as he campaigns to retake the White House.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Dinosaurs likely brought down by dust, not asteroid, researchers sayWASHINGTON: A new study suggests that a prolonged dust cloud may have played a larger role than previously thought in the extinction of dinosaurs appr...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Chandler Bing is the fan-favourite ‘Friends’ characterFor 10 years, Matthew Perry played the role of troublemaker Chandler Bing, one of television’s most cult characters.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕