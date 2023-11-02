Donald Trump Jr says he played minor role in company finances

But he said he was not directly involved in preparing the so-called statements of financial condition of properties and other company assets, which New York state prosecutors say were fraudulently inflated to win favourable terms from lenders and insurers.
The lawsuit by Democratic New York attorney-general Letitia James accuses Trump, his two adult sons and a handful of their family businesses of inflating their assets by billions of dollars to secure better loan terms.
James is seeking at least US$250 million in fines, a permanent ban against Trump and his two adult sons from running businesses in New York and a five-year commercial real estate ban against Trump and the Trump Organization.
The trial is one of many legal troubles Trump faces as he campaigns to retake the White House. He holds a commanding lead over his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination to face Democratic president Joe Biden in the November 2024 election, opinion polls show.
“Leave my children alone, Engoron. You are a disgrace to the legal profession!” he wrote on social media on Wednesday morning.
