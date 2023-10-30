Don't resort to panic buying, says Sarawak minister

KUCHING: Consumers in Sarawak are urged to avoid panic buying following the government’s decision to lift the subsidies and price controls for chicken, effective Wednesday (Nov 1).

"The price will increase according to the cost of production as the government no longer gives subsidies to prevent losses to poultry farmers, and it will be determined by supply and demand. If the price is too high, we can open importation to stabilise it,” he told Bernama on Monday (Oct 30).

In the meantime, some traders expressed concern that their business activities would be affected if chicken prices rose significantly following the recent announcement. "If the price goes up too high, it will be tough for us traders. Our capital and profits won’t match and we have to consider the current economic situation if we want to increase the selling price. headtopics.com

Chai Ik Chung, 48, a salesman for a fresh chicken supply company, said they had not received any directives regarding market prices. However, the government agreed to continue subsidies for grade A, B and C eggs according to the existing mechanism.

