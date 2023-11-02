Don’t forget the West Bank — Hafiz Hassan

The West Bank (including East Jerusalem) is one part of the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT), the other being the Gaza Strip (Gaza). Resolution 77/247 in which the Assembly, among others, notes “the need for the prevention of all acts of violence, harassment, provocation and incitement by extremist Israeli settlers and groups of armed settlers, especially against Palestinian civilians, including children, and their properties, including homes, agricultural lands and historic and religious sites, including in Occupied East Jerusalem, and deploring the violation of the human rights of Palestinians in this regard, including...
“There are now 5 million stateless Palestinians living without rights, in an acute state of subjugation and with no path to self-determination or a viable independent State, which the international community has repeatedly promised is their right.
In Gaza, Israel has barricaded the two million Palestinians into what former British Prime Minister David Cameron called “an open-air prison”, a method of population control unique in the modern world.
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕