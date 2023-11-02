Don't compare Hamas-inspired display in schools with cosplay, MCA Youth tells Umno, PAS counterparts

“There can be no comparison at all in role-playing performances which mimic animation characters or games versus an outright cry to war by educators which leads to maiming and extinguishing life. PAS' Alor Setar MP Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden and Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh had claimed that the students were treated differently compared to ethnic Chinese students who were displayed cosplaying as cartoon characters from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and also from anime with mock edged and bladed weapons.

A portmanteau of “costume play”, “cosplay” is an activity and performance art in which participants wear costumes and fashion accessories to represent a specific character in a fiction, usually films, TV series, anime or video games.

“This lack of clarity resulted in certain schools going overboard in parading violence and war cries upon the untainted minds of minor children within school premises,” she said. Earlier this week, the ministry was forced to issue a list of dos and don’ts for schools organising events for the week-long campaign with “refraining from extremist rhetoric” topping the list of don’ts, with firearms and weapons that could be seen as symbols of provocation and violence being expressly prohibited.

