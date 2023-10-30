Don't be duped by scammers posing as NGOs collecting donations for Palestinians, says Fahmi

KOTA KINABALU: The public is reminded not to be easily deceived by irresponsible parties posing as members of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to collect donations, especially for Palestinians, says Fahmi Fadzil.

"Beware of scammers who try to take advantage, sometimes they (scammers) display pictures of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian children, but they are scams. "Use official channels and refer to the authorities to verify whether the funds are legitimate or not,” he said during an interview session with the SABAHfm radio station at the Sabah Ministry of Communications and Digital Integrated Complex here Monday.

Fahmi said the Palestine Humanitarian Fund was launched under the Communications and Digital Ministry as a sign of solidarity with the people of Palestine, who have been oppressed, on Thursday (Oct 26). headtopics.com

He said these issues, including the high charges imposed by some telecommunication companies, would stifle efforts to attract more people to use 5G.

Big Tiny finds a home in MalaysiaGEORGE TOWN: One of the oldest nasi kandar restaurants in the country has ceased to serve its meals at RM5 under Menu Rahmah after the cost of ingredients becomes “unbearable”. Hameediyah Restaurant director Muhammad Riyaaz Syed Ibrahim said it had to stop serving Menu Rahmah last month. Read more ⮕

Chicken price to be floated from Nov 1GEORGE TOWN: One of the oldest nasi kandar restaurants in the country has ceased to serve its meals at RM5 under Menu Rahmah after the cost of ingredients becomes “unbearable”. Hameediyah Restaurant director Muhammad Riyaaz Syed Ibrahim said it had to stop serving Menu Rahmah last month. Read more ⮕

Suzanne Somers' cause of death revealedGEORGE TOWN: One of the oldest nasi kandar restaurants in the country has ceased to serve its meals at RM5 under Menu Rahmah after the cost of ingredients becomes “unbearable”. Hameediyah Restaurant director Muhammad Riyaaz Syed Ibrahim said it had to stop serving Menu Rahmah last month. Read more ⮕

New counters to ease Immigration clearance at KLIA ready by end-NovemberGEORGE TOWN: One of the oldest nasi kandar restaurants in the country has ceased to serve its meals at RM5 under Menu Rahmah after the cost of ingredients becomes “unbearable”. Hameediyah Restaurant director Muhammad Riyaaz Syed Ibrahim said it had to stop serving Menu Rahmah last month. Read more ⮕

Almost 1,000 teens tested positive for STDs from 2018 to 2022, says FadhlinaGEORGE TOWN: One of the oldest nasi kandar restaurants in the country has ceased to serve its meals at RM5 under Menu Rahmah after the cost of ingredients becomes “unbearable”. Hameediyah Restaurant director Muhammad Riyaaz Syed Ibrahim said it had to stop serving Menu Rahmah last month. Read more ⮕

TMJ: Welfare of rakyat to be top priority of Sultan Ibrahim's reignGEORGE TOWN: One of the oldest nasi kandar restaurants in the country has ceased to serve its meals at RM5 under Menu Rahmah after the cost of ingredients becomes “unbearable”. Hameediyah Restaurant director Muhammad Riyaaz Syed Ibrahim said it had to stop serving Menu Rahmah last month. Read more ⮕