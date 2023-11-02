Dollar tracks US Treasury yields lower as Fed stays on hold

The Fed on Wednesday held interest rates steady as widely expected, as policymakers struggled to determine whether financial conditions may be sufficiently tight to control inflation. The decision lifted sentiment in Wall Street, which spilled over into the Asia day, giving a small boost to the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars.

The dollar edged broadly lower alongside US Treasury yields which touched multi-week lows in early Asia trade. The two-year US Treasury yield, which typically reflects near-term interest rate expectations, slid to a nearly two-month low of 4.9250% on Thursday, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell to an over two-week low of 4.7070%.

“This could take some time to develop and is one reason we are likely to see higher rates for longer.” The move lower in the dollar brought some respite for the yen, though it remained on the weaker side of 150 per dollar.

Investors were still struggling to digest the implications of the central bank’s piecemeal tweak to its controversial bond yield control policy – a move that has sent Japan’s bond market and currency reacting in divergence.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: Oil prices fall to three-week low as Fed policy stance lifts dollarNEW YORK: Oil prices eased about 1% to a three-week low on a rising US dollar and after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) kept interest rates steady as exp...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Ringgit opens higher against US dollar as Fed keeps rates steadyKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 ― The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar today after the United States Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) made a unanimous decision to keep the...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Ringgit ends lower ahead of fed decision on interest ratesKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The ringgit ended lower against the greenback today as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision later tonight on the country’s...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Bursa Malaysia opens lower despite firmer Wall Street closeKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 ― Bursa Malaysia opened lower today despite Wall Street closing firmer ahead of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting’s outcome. At 9.05am, the FTSE...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Ringgit to stabilise at RM4.76 against US dollar, says analystMeanwhile, observers await Federal Reserve’s decision on US interest rates later tonight.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Asian stocks stutter ahead of Fed’s meeting, frail yen in focusTraders will closely monitor Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments for rate direction and duration clues.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕