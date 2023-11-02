Dollar tracks US Treasury yields lower as Fed stays on hold

The Fed on Wednesday held interest rates steady as widely expected, as policymakers struggled to determine whether financial conditions may be sufficiently tight to control inflation. The decision lifted sentiment in Wall Street, which spilled over into the Asia day, giving a small boost to the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars.
The dollar edged broadly lower alongside US Treasury yields which touched multi-week lows in early Asia trade. The two-year US Treasury yield, which typically reflects near-term interest rate expectations, slid to a nearly two-month low of 4.9250% on Thursday, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell to an over two-week low of 4.7070%.
“This could take some time to develop and is one reason we are likely to see higher rates for longer.” The move lower in the dollar brought some respite for the yen, though it remained on the weaker side of 150 per dollar.
Investors were still struggling to digest the implications of the central bank’s piecemeal tweak to its controversial bond yield control policy – a move that has sent Japan’s bond market and currency reacting in divergence.
Malaysia Headlines
