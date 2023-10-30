Dollar holds near ¥150 as c.bank policy, data deluge awaited

The dollar inched broadly higher in cautious trade on Monday and held near ¥150 as traders looked to a policy decision by the Bank of Japan later in the week. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Oct 30 — The dollar inched broadly higher in cautious trade on Monday and held near ¥150 as traders looked to a policy decision by the Bank of Japan later in the week, alongside other major central bank meetings and a slew of economic data releases globally.
A PMI data deluge, inflation figures in the euro zone and US nonfarm payrolls also add to the mix of the event-packed week.“I think for the FOMC and the Bank of England, they will be pretty low key with them leaving interest rates on hold. The BOJ meeting will be the most interesting one (given) heightened speculation over a policy tweak at this meeting.”
A recent surge in global interest rates has heightened pressure on the BOJ to change its bond yield control, as speculation mounts that the dovish central bank could hike its existing yield cap at this week’s meeting.“Our base case remains that the BOJ will leave its monetary policy settings unchanged, although we acknowledge that there is a risk that they will announce tweaks to its yield curve control programme,” said Kong. headtopics.com
The Australian and New Zealand dollars nudged higher after having slid to fresh 2023 lows last week, with the Aussie last 0.19 per cent up at US$0.6346.Over the weekend, Israel signalled intent to encircle Gaza’s main city, publishing pictures of battle tanks on the Palestinian enclave’s western coast as conflict in the Middle East raged.
The dollar index edged 0.03 per cent higher to 106.63, as investors assessed what the recent run of resilient US economic data would mean for the Fed’s rate outlook. While expectations are for the Fed to leave interest rates on hold when it announces its policy decision later in the week, markets are pricing in a roughly 19 per cent chance of a hike in December, according to the CME FedWatch tool. headtopics.com