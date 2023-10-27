Dollar eyes weekly gain as US economy stays robust; yen struggles ahead of BoJ meeting

Look in the mirror, Fahmi tells PAS for labelling as ‘alarmist’ PM Anwar’s claim of being threatened by European MPs over Palestine

The US dollar index steadied at 106.52, having hit a three-week high of 106.89 in the previous session, and was on track for a weekly gain of about 0.35 per cent.

That added to bets the Federal Reserve is likely to keep monetary conditions restrictive for longer, driving the dollar broadly higher against a basket of currencies.

“With a rapidly deteriorating macroeconomic landscape, as shown by October PMIs, in our view the ECB will have to tread very carefully going into 2024 and will have no choice but to lower interest rates,” said Julien Lafargue, chief market strategist at Barclays Private Bank.

Risk sentiment stayed largely subdued in Asia, extending the cautious tone from Wall Street that sent stocks tumbling and kept US Treasuries bid. The Australian dollar, often used as a proxy for risk appetite, gained 0.32 per cent to US$0.6342, having slid to a one-year low of US$0.6271 yesterday.In Asia, the yen remained top of investors' minds as it stayed on the weaker side of 150 per dollar, a threshold which some see as a potential trigger for intervention by Japanese authorities. headtopics.com

Japan will continue to respond to the currency market “with a strong sense of urgency,” Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters today.

