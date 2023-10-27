Dollar eyes weekly gain as US economy stays robust

The dollar gained from safe-haven flows amid the market’s cautious sentiment and strong demand for US Treasury bonds. (Freepik pic)

The US economy grew at its fastest pace in nearly two years in the third quarter as higher wages from a tight labour market helped to power consumer spending, data on Thursday showed. The US dollar index steadied at 106.57, having hit a three-week high of 106.89 in the previous session, and was on track for a weekly gain of about 0.4%.

“With a rapidly deteriorating macroeconomic landscape, as shown by October PMIs, in our view the ECB will have to tread very carefully going into 2024 and will have no choice but to lower interest rates,” said Julien Lafargue, chief market strategist at Barclays Private Bank. headtopics.com

Analysts said the dollar was also buoyed by some safe-haven flows, with Asia extending the cautious risk sentiment from Wall Street that saw stocks tumble and kept US Treasuries bid. The Australian dollar, often used as a proxy for risk appetite, gained 0.24% to US$0.6337, having slid to a one-year low of US$0.6271 on Thursday.Eyes on Bank of Japan

The yen last stood at 150.38 per dollar, languishing near the previous session’s one-year trough of 150.78.

