DOE shuts down premises in Iskandar Puteri for non-compliance

The Department of Environment (DOE) has shut down four premises in Iskandar Puteri for failing to comply with the Environmental Quality Act 1974. Additionally, 30 other premises have been given compounds. The compounds were issued as part of the DOE's special operation called 'Ops Gempur Raya 2024'. The operation targeted premises with a history of non-compliance and previous enforcement actions. The operation took place from April 1 to April 4 and included 50 inspections statewide.

During the operation, 42 field citations, four stop work orders, 30 compound notices worth RM2,000 each, and 15 instruction notices were issued

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



staronline / 🏆 4. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Parking to be fully digitalised in Iskandar Puteri from Jan 2025, says mayorMy mother hates losing an argument so she resorts to verbal attacks that lack any substance. Before I left, she demanded I pay her a sum of money.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Repairman claims trial to bribing Iskandar Puteri enforcement officerTAIPEI: A 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked Taiwan on Wednesday (April 3), the strongest tremor to hit the island in at least 25 years, killing one person, injuring dozens and sparking a tsunami warning for southern Japan and the Philippines that was later lifted.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Open burning: Kedah DOE received 117 complaintsALOR SETAR: Kedah Department of Environment (DOE) director Sharifah Zakiah Syed Sahab said it received 117 complaints about open burning between Jan 1...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

DoE still investigating source of Sungai Tuang pollution in Samarahan, says deputy ministerKUCHING, April 4 — The Department of Environment (DoE) is still investigating the source of pollution in Sungai Tuang, Samarahan, including monitoring the river’s water...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Johor DoE still probing source of pollution in Kulai lake, says excoJOHOR BARU, March 22 — The Johor Department of Environment (DoE) will assist a sewage treatment plant in Kulai in improving its service quality after it was identified as one of...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Newborn baby girl's body found in drain near Seri Iskandar HospitalThe body of a newborn baby girl was discovered in a drain near the construction site of Seri Iskandar Hospital. The police have been informed and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »