Document: G7 to agree AI code of conduct for companies

G7 will tomorrow agree a code of conduct for companies developing advanced artificial intelligence systems as governments seek to mitigate the risks and potential misuse of the technology. — Reuters picBRUSSELS, Oct 29 — The Group of Seven industrial countries will tomorrow agree a code of conduct for companies developing advanced artificial intelligence systems, a G7 document showed, as governments seek to mitigate the risks and potential misuse of the technology.

The voluntary code of conduct will set a landmark for how major countries govern AI, amid privacy concerns and security risks, the document seen by Reuters showed. Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) economies made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States, as well as the European Union, kicked off the process in May at a ministerial forum dubbed the “Hiroshima AI process”.

It “is meant to help seize the benefits and address the risks and challenges brought by these technologies”. The code urges companies to take appropriate measures to identify, evaluate and mitigate risks across the AI lifecycle, as well as tackle incidents and patterns of misuse after AI products have been placed on the market.Companies should post public reports on the capabilities, limitations and the use and misuse of AI systems, and also invest in robust security controls. headtopics.com

The EU has been at the forefront of regulating the emerging technology with its hard-hitting AI Act, while Japan, the United States and countries in Southeast Asia have taken a more hands-off approach than the bloc to boost economic growth.

European Commission digital chief Vera Jourova, speaking at a forum on internet governance in Kyoto, Japan earlier this month, said that a Code of Conduct was a strong basis to ensure safety and that it would act as a bridge until regulation is in place. — Reuters headtopics.com

Putin ally: Moscow will confiscate EU assets if Brussels 'steals' frozen Russian fundsMOSCOW, Oct 29 — Russia will confiscate assets belonging to European Union states it deems unfriendly if the bloc “steals” frozen Russian funds in a drive to fund Ukraine, a... Read more ⮕

Hamas seeks to free 8 Russian-Israeli hostages taken in Oct 7 attackThe action comes after Russia, which has good relations with the Palestinian group, requested their release. Read more ⮕

Death toll from mine fire in Kazakhstan rises to 35Oct 29 has been declared a day of national mourning following the tragedy. Read more ⮕

Deputy minister: Finance Ministry recommends creating new finance, entrepreneurial subject at secondary school levelKULAI, Oct 29 — The Finance Ministry (MoF) will forward a recommendation to the Education Ministry (MoE) to set up a new secondary school subject relating to finance and... Read more ⮕

Military exercise, close cooperation proof of strong Malaysia-Indonesia diplomatic defence relations, says infantry commanderKALABAKAN, Oct 29 — The cooperation and success of the Malindo Kekar Exercise, which has been carried out by the Malaysian Army (TDM) and the Indonesian National Army (TNI)... Read more ⮕

Stuart: Financial knots may squeeze Super League to only 13 teams next seasonKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — The issue of financial problems affecting the salary payments of players and officials has the potential to jeopardise the Malaysian Football League’s... Read more ⮕