Do you know...about Tenom Coffee?

KUALA LUMPUR: Elon Musk’s Tesla and Starlink Internet Servi­ces Malaysia Sdn Bhd were allowed to operate as 100% foreign-owned companies after taking into account the benefits they could bring to the nation, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

