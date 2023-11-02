Djokovic return win, Medvedev loses cool and Zverev grinds through

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz tumbled out against qualifier Roman Safiullin late the previous evening and earlier on Wednesday, Daniil Medvedev, seeded third, threw another Paris tantrum as he lost 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/2) to Grigor Dimitrov.

“At the start of the match, I had a little trouble finding my rhythm, my tempo, but by the end of the second set, it was really good,” said Djokovic, who has won at Bercy a record six times.After beating Medvedev in the final in New York on September 10, the 36-year-old Djokovic dashed back from the US Open to help Serbia into the Davis Cup quarter-finals on September 15.Advertisement

Medvedev has had a series of run-ins with Parisian fans. In May, he gestured for the crowd to shut up at Roland Garros and has complained on previous visits to Bercy. After a time violation warning from the umpire, Medvedev resumed and edged the tie-break on his first set point.

“That’s the public at Bercy, everyone knows it, not everyone likes playing here. I played much better at Bercy when there was nobody there,” he said, mentioning his victory in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Greek seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas saved six of seven break points and dodged four set points as he beat Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 7-6 (7/4). German Alexander Zverev took another big step in the race for Turin by edging out the last remaining hometown hope Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/5) in a marathon encounter.

Despite this, and a partisan crowd against him, the 10th seed eventually rallied in the final set to recover from an early break and grind out an exhausting win in over three hours.

