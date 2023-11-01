Djokovic makes winning return while Medvedev loses cool

Djokovic, playing in his first individual tournament since winning the US Open in September, broke Etcheverry, an Argentine ranked 31 in the world, in the eighth game of the first set and twice in the second, to win in one hour and 24 minutes.

After beating Daniil Medvedev in the final in New York on Sept 10, the 36-year-old Djokovic dashed back from the US Open to help Serbia into the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Sept 15.Djokovic will next play Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.

Medvedev has had a series of run-ins with Parisian fans. In May, he gestured for the crowd to shut up at Roland Garros and has complained on previous visits to Bercy. After a time violation warning from the umpire, Medvedev resumed and edged the tie-break on his first set point.

“That’s the public at Bercy, everyone knows it, not everyone likes playing here. I played much better at Bercy when there was nobody there,” he said, mentioning his victory in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.In the final set, Medvedev saved six match points before forcing a tie-break in which he won two points before Dimitrov finally prevailed.

