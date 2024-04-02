DJI Announces Release of DJI Avata 2 Drone and DJI Goggles 3 Flying Glasses

DJI has officially announced the release of their highly anticipated DJI Avata 2 drone and DJI Goggles 3 flying glasses, both scheduled to launch on April 11th. Specs for these new devices have been circulating, and here’s a closer look.The DJI Avata 2 boasts an impressive camera with a 1/1.3-inch 48MP F/2.8 CMOS sensor and a 12.7mm focal length, offering a wide 155-degree field of view for capturing expansive scenes. Videographers will love the shooting options, with 4K/2.

7K resolutions supporting frame rates from 60 to 120 FPS for smooth action shots. For even more flexibility in slow-motion editing, 1080p recording cranks up to a staggering 240 FPS. DJI’s well-regarded RockSteady 3.0+, HorizonSteady, and HorizonBalancing stabilization technologies are also on board, ensuring you capture shake-free footage regardless of conditions. The Avata 2 itself is a compact flyer, weighing in at just 458 grams and measuring 180 x 216 x 82mm. Flight time varies depending on the control mode use

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



gizmochina / 🏆 18. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DJI Avata 2 And Goggles 3 Leaks Ahead Of Official AnnouncementImages allegedly featuring DJI's unannounced Avata 2 and Goggles 3 products have made their way online, courtesy of reliable leakster Igor Bogdanov (aka

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Prasarana Announces Extended Peak Hours For Rail And Bus Services Throughout RamadanRapidKL operator Prasarana has announced that the peak hours for its rail and bus services will be extended throughout the fasting month of Ramadan. Effective

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Samsung Officially Announces Galaxy A55, A35; No Pricing Or Availability Details YetSamsung has officially announced the Galaxy A55 and A35 for the local market, but surprisingly did not include their prices in the announcement.

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

UK announces £117m security funding for Muslim sitesLONDON, March 11 — The UK government said yesterday that it would provide £117 million (RM705 million) to bolster security at mosques and other Muslim sites including schools...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

France’s Macron announces bill for assisted dyingPARIS, March 11 — French President Emmanuel Macron will present a bill on assisted dying to go before parliament in May, he said in an interview published by French media...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Khazanah National announces dividend of RM1 billion to govt for 2023KUALA LUMPUR: Khazanah Nasional Bhd recorded a higher profit from operations of RM5.9 billion in financial year 2023 (FY2023) compared with RM1.6 bill...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »