District Council Weighs Ground Improvement in Taman Putra Pogun

The District Council is considering ground improvement in Taman Putra Pogun to address damage to pavements and public amenities. Settlement has caused cracks in buildings and infrastructure. The improvement effort may involve plastering and leveling the earth beneath common areas.





DailyExpress_MY » / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Water Department and Papar District Council Address Road IssuesThe Water Department is dealing with a leaking pipe, while the Papar District Council has built a drain to upgrade a road. Both actions are in response to feedback about traffic hazards and inconvenience caused by damaged asphalt.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Water supply woes in Taman Bukit Sepanggar areaThe Water Department is monitoring the water supply issues in the Taman Bukit Sepanggar area, where over 112 consumers have been struggling to get by since December 9. Tap water has been reduced to a trickle at some homes and completely unavailable at others, forcing residents to find alternative bathing options.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Municipal Council Faces Uphill Battle Against Vandalism of StreetlightsThe Municipal Council is struggling to deal with the vandalism of streetlights and underground power lines in Sandakan. Vandals frequently dig up the cables, especially those made of copper. Despite efforts to replace them, the new ones are also being cut or stolen. The Council and SESB are working together to restore public lighting in the affected areas.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Ennoblement Ceremony at W Hotel Kuala Lumpur Celebrates Excellence in The Knights Award Season 2 - Asia EditionA stunning Ennoblement Ceremony at W Hotel Kuala Lumpur marked a celebration of excellence in The Knights Award Season 2 – Asia Edition. This prestigious award is founded by visionary entrepreneur Dr. Zyro Wong and endorsed by Royal Patron Yang Berhormat Mulia Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, the Father of Malaysian Economic Development and founder of Petronas; special advisor Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Ong Tee Keat; Guest of Honour His Royal Highness Prince Norodom Naravong; Yang Bahagia Dato Dr. Ammar Abd Ghapar, the Director General of Tourism Malaysia Promotional Board; Dr. Zainah Shariff, Deputy Director General, National Department of Youth and Sports; Rizal Nainy, CEO of SME Corporation; Council of Lords from the European Union Region, Juan Jose Delgado; Council of Lords from Hong Kong, Kelvin Chan and many other prominent leaders of industry coming in the roles of Council of Lords. The Ennoblement Ceremony was a glittering event, showcasing many prestigious figures, business icons, local and international celebrities, and established organisations from across Asia

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

Water Department Takes Measures to Prevent Water Supply IssuesWater Department staff have been asked to be more mindful of any irregularities involving the equipment at its pump-house along Jalan Sepanggar to minimise the likelihood of apartment-dwellers at Taman Seri Maju spending Christmas without tap-water.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Exploring the Natural Beauty of SabahFrom watching monkeys and fireflies to savouring fruits and smelling flowers, there is much for a tourist to do in the Land Below the Wind. With thousands of fruit and flowering species, Taman Pertanian Sabah in Tenom is well worth a visit. (Muhaimin Marwan FMT Lifestyle) With its bounty of natural heritage, Sabah fits the bill when it comes to scenes of immense and untainted beauty. From towering mountains to ancient rainforests, a visit to the Land Below the Wind is a must for anyone who longs to immerse themselves in nature – quite literally! Given how vast the state is and just how many places there are to visit, it is easy for a first-time guest to be lost for choice. Fret not, as Tourism Malaysia has some ideas of gorgeous sites – and sights – worth checking out. 1. Go wildlife-watching on the Klias River Cruise This cruise is a great way of getting close up close and personal with Sabah’s unique wildlife

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »