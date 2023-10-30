Dispossessed Kenyans demand compensation ahead of King Charles’ visit

Buckingham Palace has said King Charles’ visit will acknowledge ‘painful aspects of the UK and Kenya’s shared history’. (AFP pic)

The event never happened. Before Elizabeth could make it to Lake Victoria, word came that her father, King George VI, had died. The new queen hurried back to London. Buckingham Palace has said Charles’ visit, which begins on Tuesday, will acknowledge “painful aspects of the UK and Kenya’s shared history”.

The colonial administration took hundreds of square kilometres of land that communities in western Kenya had lived on for generations and handed it to British settlers. Much of it became tea plantations that today belong to multinational companies, the UN report said. headtopics.com

A spokesperson for the British government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office noted that the UK government had previously expressed regret for abuses committed during a 1952-1960 uprising in central Kenya against colonial rule.

The spokesperson did not address the allegations raised by the Kipsigis and Talai, which are separate from the abuses during the emergency. Buckingham Palace did not respond to a request for comment.Charles will not travel to western Kenya during his visit, which will take him to the capital Nairobi and eastern port city of Mombasa, according to a statement from the palace. headtopics.com

Kenyan NGO demands ‘public apology’ from King Charles over colonial abusesThe Kenya Human Rights Commission said the apology should cover the colonial period from 1895 to 1963. Read more ⮕

Tough Times Ahead for PMX Under Sultan Johor's Reign as Next King, Says TMJLast Friday (October 27), Sultan Johor was appointed as the next King, which will be effective 31st January 2024. Based on what TMJ had to say, do you think Read more ⮕

King reminds varsities to promote unityOne of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in 2018 committed suicide while at school in the UK, BBC News said citing a coroner report. Read more ⮕

Charles Leclerc takes pole position for F1 Mexican Grand PrixBERLIN: Charles Leclerc of Ferrari has taken pole position ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz for the Formula One Mexican Grand Prix, reported German new... Read more ⮕

King reminds universities of importance in promoting unityKUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has told universities not to forget the important role of e... Read more ⮕

King takes part in friendly Istana Negara-LHDN golf competitionJOHOR BARU: Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar paid a courtesy call on the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah in Kuala Lumpur Saturday (Oct 28). Read more ⮕