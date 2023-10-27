Displaced Gazans head back north amid repeated strikes on the south

Rescuers use a wheel saw to recover people from under the rubble of a collapsed building following an Israeli air strike on Rafah in southern Gaza Strip on October 26, 2023. AFPPIX: When Israel warned civilians to leave northern Gaza, Rahma Saqallah and her family fled south. But after Israeli bombs killed her husband and three of her children, she is heading back home.

She is among roughly 600,000 Palestinians United Nations officials have said fled south in response to Israel’s warning to evacuate “for your own safety”. The strikes, which the Hamas-run health ministry says have killed more than 7,000 people, were initially concentrated in Gaza City.

Many were in any case struggling to find shelter in Khan Yunis, an already densely populated city that has been swamped by the influx of families fleeing the north. The strike “destroyed the second and third floors” of the apartment building in which multiple families, around 60 people, were sheltering, she said.“From my family, only me and my daughter Raghad (17) are still alive. We are alive but I cannot say that we are well,” she said.“They told us to leave for the south and then they killed us (here),” Saqallah said, calling Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu “a liar”. headtopics.com

“We are going back to die in our own homes. That will be more dignified,” said the father, in a tone that blended resignation with disgust. Instead, they have resigned themselves to sheltering in the grounds of Al-Shifa, the main hospital in Gaza City.

“I, my wife, my children, and my brothers-in-law, roughly 40 people in total, live in a tent that can’t be more than 3sqm. It’s unfit even for livestock,” said Mohammad Abou al-Nahel, one of those displaced. headtopics.com

