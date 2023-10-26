Displaced Gazans head back north amid repeated strikes on the south

Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town of Khan Younis on Thursday. (AP pic)
“Wherever we go, we will die,” Saqallah said, as she prepared to leave the city of Khan Yunis in the south of the territory to return to Gaza City with her surviving child. Israel’s relentless bombardment was launched on Oct 7 in retaliation for the Hamas attack which Israeli officials say killed 1,400 people.
However, repeated deadly strikes on the south of the territory in recent days have prompted 30,000 of the displaced to head back home, according to UN figures. On Wednesday, before leaving, Saqallah told AFP, "My husband and my three sons, Daoud, Mohammad, and Majed, became martyrs on Tuesday at dawn".Her husband was 47, her son Majed 9, and Daoud 18, while Mohammad was due to "celebrate his 15th birthday today (Wednesday)," she said.
Like so many other displaced people heading home, Abdallah Ayyad, his wife, and their five daughters had squeezed onto a cart pulled by a motorcycle for the journey back to Gaza City having earlier taken shelter in the grounds of Deir al Balah’s hospital.
"We live in humiliating conditions here. Nothing to eat, nothing to drink, no toilets and, to top it all, there are bombs going off everywhere," he said.Some of those returning north have found it impossible to reach their homes due to the intensity of the bombing.
There, whole families huddled beneath canvas tarpaulins hung from the walls and concrete pillars as makeshift tents. “We can hardly use the toilets because of the overcrowding. We are always seeing martyrs and wounded arriving. We don’t have fresh water to drink and the children are sick because of the cold,” said Mennah al-Bahtiti, a refugee who had fled from southern Gaza to the hospital.