Displaced Gazans head back north amid repeated strikes on the south

Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town of Khan Younis on Thursday. (AP pic)

“Wherever we go, we will die,” Saqallah said, as she prepared to leave the city of Khan Yunis in the south of the territory to return to Gaza City with her surviving child. Israel’s relentless bombardment was launched on Oct 7 in retaliation for the Hamas attack which Israeli officials say killed 1,400 people.

However, repeated deadly strikes on the south of the territory in recent days have prompted 30,000 of the displaced to head back home, according to UN figures. On Wednesday, before leaving, Saqallah told AFP, “My husband and my three sons, Daoud, Mohammad, and Majed, became martyrs on Tuesday at dawn”.Her husband was 47, her son Majed 9, and Daoud 18, while Mohammad was due to “celebrate his 15th birthday today (Wednesday),” she said. headtopics.com

Like so many other displaced people heading home, Abdallah Ayyad, his wife, and their five daughters had squeezed onto a cart pulled by a motorcycle for the journey back to Gaza City having earlier taken shelter in the grounds of Deir al Balah’s hospital.

“We live in humiliating conditions here. Nothing to eat, nothing to drink, no toilets and, to top it all, there are bombs going off everywhere,” he said.Some of those returning north have found it impossible to reach their homes due to the intensity of the bombing. headtopics.com

There, whole families huddled beneath canvas tarpaulins hung from the walls and concrete pillars as makeshift tents. “We can hardly use the toilets because of the overcrowding. We are always seeing martyrs and wounded arriving. We don’t have fresh water to drink and the children are sick because of the cold,” said Mennah al-Bahtiti, a refugee who had fled from southern Gaza to the hospital.

Read more:

fmtoday »

600 anggota dan pegawai APM Perak sedia hadapi banjir, 171 hotspot dikenal pastiIPOH: Seramai 600 pegawai dan anggota Angkatan Pertahanan Awam (APM) Perak bersiap siaga bagi menghadapi banjir susulan Monsun Timur Laut (MTL) yang d... Read more ⮕

600 Perak APM personnel on alert to tackle floods, 171 hotspots identifiedIPOH: A total of 600 Perak Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel are on the alert to deal with floods following the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season that ... Read more ⮕

Record 114 million people displaced worldwide: UNGENEVA: The number of people displaced by war, persecution, violence and human rights violations globally is likely to have exceeded 114 million at th... Read more ⮕

At least 2 people killed, 10,000 displaced by tropical cyclone in YemenThe Arabian Peninsula’s poorest country has been hit by six cyclones in the past six years. Read more ⮕

Rate hike wagers take hold in Southeast Asia after Indonesia’s hikeTraders are pricing a roughly one in five chance that Bank Negara Malaysia will hike interest rates. Read more ⮕

S. Korea, Japan, US condemn Pyongyang’s arms supply to RussiaA report says containers from North Korea were seen delivered to a Russian munitions facility. Read more ⮕