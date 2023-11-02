Disney to complete takeover of Hulu with US$8.6bil deal

The acquisition will “further Disney’s streaming objectives,” the company said in a press release, and comes as it strives to boost subscriber numbers at its Disney+ streaming service. The California-based entertainment giant already sells Hulu as part of bundled offerings with its Disney+ and ESPN+ platforms.
Disney in August reported that Disney+ lost more than 10 million subscribers in the recently ended quarter, in large part due to the Indian market. Disney rival Netflix last month said subscriber numbers grew nearly 11% to 247 million in the recently ended quarter as it cracked down on password sharing and refined an ad-supported tier.
Malaysia Headlines
Disney Concert, Anime Convention, Mega Yard Sale & More: Fun Things To Do In The Klang Valley This Week!It's a new week - so here's a new list of fun-filled activities and events that are happening in the Klang Valley over the next seven days!
