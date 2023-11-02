Disney to complete takeover of Hulu with US$8.6b deal

The acquisition will “further Disney's streaming objectives,” the company said in a press release, and comes as it strives to boost subscriber numbers at its Disney+ streaming service. An ad-subsidised bundle of the three services is priced at US$15 monthly in the United States, with an ad-free version costing US$25 per month.
Disney+ finished the second three months of this year with 146.1 million subscribers, compared with just shy of 158 million in the prior quarter, the group said. The leading streaming service increased prices on some of its plans, perhaps creating an opportunity for competitors such as Disney.
Meanwhile, film and television makers see productions halted by an actors strike in the United States, meaning a potential lack of fresh content needed to attract and keep streaming subscribers. Disney chief executive Bob Iger said during an earnings call in August that he was confident in the company's long-term trajectory “despite near-term headwinds.”
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Kotaku | Read more ⮕
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕
HYPEMY: Disney Concert, Anime Convention, Mega Yard Sale & More: Fun Things To Do In The Klang Valley This Week!It's a new week - so here's a new list of fun-filled activities and events that are happening in the Klang Valley over the next seven days!
Source: HypeMY | Read more ⮕
Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕
Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕