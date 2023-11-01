Discount card for Menu Rahmah eateries to be introduced on Nov 2

"We will offer Rahmah discount cards to Menu Rahmah restaurant and cafe operators as an incentive for those who support the government’s initiative," said the acting Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister.Before providing his ministerial reply on Budget 2024, Armizan paid tribute to the late domestic trade and cost of living minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who started the Rahmah initiative to provide affordable meals.

"His seat here (in the Dewan Rakyat) has yet to be filled, but rest assured, his legacy, which was anchored by the 'Rahmah' value, will continue to remain as the commitment and determination of the ministry to fulfil its mandate towards the country and the people," he said.

