Disaster survivors’ tales grip Hollywood film fest

They both survived horrifying ordeals — one endured 72 days in the frozen Andes by eating human flesh after an infamous plane crash; the other suffered brutal imprisonment, extortion and slavery on the African migrant trail to Europe.
“This movie lets you contact with the deep part of your soul and feel exactly the spirit we had in the mountains,” said an emotional Zerbino., when a plane carrying an amateur Uruguayan rugby team and their family members crashed on the way to Chile in October 1972.
"In the Andes, we needed to build a caring society. When all the things belonged to everyone, and the only goal was to survive," said Zerbino.Slavery in Libya, Italy's official entry for best international film at the Oscars in March and due in US theatres early next year, had its North American premiere Saturday., tells the harrowing story of African migrants before they have even reached the perilous Mediterranean crossings that occupy most Western headlines.
“We spent about one month through the desert. You can see people dying in front of you, children dying because of a lack of water. And you cannot help,” he told AFP before the screening. The film portrays graphic scenes of torture, and Kouassi recalls fellow inmates “killed in the prison, in the cells”.
For Zerbino, his story is “not a tragedy, it has a lot of tragedy; it is not a miracle, it has a lot of miracles.”