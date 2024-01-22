Digitalisation Accelerates in Malaysian Mid-Market Manufacturing Sector

‘In this (digitalisation) journey, we are looking at how we can be the right partner for our customers and for all businesses in Malaysia,’ says Selvakumar Rajasekaran. FOR industries dominated by the interconnected fabric of the Internet of Things (IoT), the prospect of streamlining the production and distribution of goods takes centre stage. Imagine the seamless interplay between devices, systems and data – optimising every aspect of your supply chain for peak efficiency.

There is no doubt that the convergence of IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and 5G connectivity has unleashed a new wave of possibilities, transforming the way goods are produced and transported. Kevin Lee, head of SMB and Mid-Market Segment at Maxis Business, highlighted the significant shift in digitalisation within the Malaysian mid-market manufacturing sector. In an interview on BFM’s Tech Talk, he said that digitalisation has accelerated over the last few years, primarily due to the push during the pandemi





staronline » / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Claims Malaysian Indians and Chinese Are Not Completely Loyal to the CountryFormer prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s recent interview with Indian satellite TV channel Thanthi TV has stoked controversy again when he claimed Malaysian Indians and Chinese are not completely loyal to the country. His reasoning for this is that some Indians and Chinese here still identify themselves with their countries of origin. During the interview, Dr Mahathir said Malaysia belongs to the people who founded Malaysia. Dr Mahathir believes that all races should identify as Malays, calling for total assimilation with the indigenous culture (Malay, not Orang Asli) of the land. He expects Chinese and Indians to speak the national language, Bahasa Melayu, at home instead of their mother tongue. Some Chinese and Indians here don’t speak the local language at all. They have their own school, language, and culture.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

FAA to Intensify Oversight of Boeing After Mid-Flight IncidentThe US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will increase oversight of Boeing after a panel broke off a new jet in mid-flight. Alaska Airlines and United Airlines have cancelled hundreds of flights due to safety concerns.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Series: The New Mid-Range KingXiaomi has released the Redmi Note 13 series, raising the bar for mid-range smartphones. With its powerful camera array and unbeatable performance, it can compete with high-end devices. The Pro models feature a 200MP camera and in-sensor zoom for stable and clear shots.

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Malaysian Hoteliers Seek Government Support to Boost Tourism RecoveryHoteliers in Malaysia are focusing on meeting ESG requirements to attract more tourists, but they also need government support to overcome challenges. They seek official endorsement for their efforts and simplified tourism tax collection.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak seeks discharge in money laundering caseFormer Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and his legal team are preparing for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) application for his criminal charges involving three counts of money laundering. The court has fixed a date for the deputy public prosecutor to respond to the request.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Malaysian Film 'Abang Adik' Sheds Light on Poverty Struggles in Chinese CommunityThe latest Malaysian film, “Abang Adik,” is stirring a national conversation by portraying the seldom-seen struggles of poverty within the Malaysian Chinese community. Directed by Jin Ong, the film challenges prevailing stereotypes and offers a raw depiction of marginalization. It tells a compelling story of two brothers bound not by blood but by shared hardships and the pursuit of identity within the tapestry of Malaysia’s complex societal fabric.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »