Did You Know Our 17th Agong Is An Accomplished Military Officer? Here’s More You Should Know

A brief profile of Sultan Ibrahim Born on 22 November 1958, Sultan Ibrahim is of Malay-British descent and is the third and eldest son of Sultan Iskandar. His father, Sultan Iskandar ibni Almarhum Sultan Ismail, led Johor from 1981 until he died in 2010.

According to Sultan Ibrahim’s coronation website, he is a fully trained army, navy, and air force officer. He enrolled in the Young Officers Tactical Course at the Malaysia Army Training School (PULADA) in Kota Tinggi for basic military training. There, he was made a platoon commander. headtopics.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar (@officialsultanibrahim) His quest for knowledge did not only encompass military training. He enrolled at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in Boston, where he completed two courses; the “Southeast Asian Strategic Studies” and the “International Laws of the Seas.”