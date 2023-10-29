Diaz left out of Liverpool squad after ‘tough night’

Luis Diaz was signed by Liverpool in January last year in a deal reported to be worth €45 million. (AP pic)

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool forward Luis Diaz was left out of the squad for Sunday’s Premier League home game against Nottingham Forest after his parents were kidnapped in Colombia, with manager Jurgen Klopp saying everyone at the club was worried.

Colombia president Gustavo Petro said late on Saturday that Diaz’s mother had been rescued after they were kidnapped in northern Colombia, but officials were still searching for his missing father. “We had to obviously make a late change because of the private situation involving Luis Diaz,” Klopp said ahead of Sunday’s game at Anfield. headtopics.com

“It’s a worrying situation for all of us and it was a pretty tough night. I have never had that before, it’s a new experience I never needed.” Earlier, Liverpool issued a statement saying they were aware of the situation involving Diaz’s family and were focusing on the player’s welfare.

Diaz, who has played 43 times for Colombia, was signed by Liverpool in January last year in a deal reported to be worth €45 million (US$47.5 million). He has scored three times for Liverpool in all competitions this season. headtopics.com

Colombia’s Attorney General Francisco Barbosa on Sunday said it was possible that Diaz’s father was being taken to Venezuela, and ordered an investigation to look into the motives of the kidnapping and find those responsible.

“We have information that he could, at some point, be in Venezuela. If he ends up crossing the border and he’s in Venezuela, we have to ask (Colombia) President Gustavo Petro … to help us with freeing Luis Diaz’s father,” Barbosa told reporters. headtopics.com

