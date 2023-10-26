Diablo IV Datamine May Detail The Game’s First Expansion

A recent datamine has revealed that Blizzard may be cooking up some delicious DLC for its action RPG Diablo 4, including a new class, region, and villain. Read More: Diablo IV’s Secret Endings May Tease The Game’s Future According to Russian YouTuber YbuBaKa (via VG247), someone uploaded a technical alpha build of Diablo 4 version 2.0 to a private test branch, a siloed server of sorts that allows Blizzard to test out new and upcoming features for the game. However, this 2.

According to YbuBaKa, when the Lord of Hatred DLC drops it will bring a new class called the Spiritborn, a nature-based warrior that cleaves through enemies with a glaive. Based on the description, it seems like a hybrid Barbarian-Druid, which would be a strong combo. As far as the rumored new region goes, it seems Diablo 2's location of Kurast might return, and will be roughly the same size as Diablo 4's existing areas.

Read more:

Kotaku »

Diablo IV Sweepstakes Requires 666 Quarts Of Human BloodBlizzard’s ‘Blood Harvest’ runs through November 20 Read more ⮕

Police to increase Anwar's security detail, says IGPKUALA LUMPUR: The fate of Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain, who recently expressed support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be made known Thursday (Oct 26) night, says Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan. Read more ⮕

Country Garden’s financial woes may hit Malaysia projectsEmbattled Chinese developer’s five projects in the country may be at risk, says analyst. Read more ⮕

ECB to hold rates but may discuss quicker reduction of bond portfolioFRANKFURT: The European Central Bank (ECB) will keep interest rates unchanged at a record high today (Oct 26), snapping a 15-month streak of increases... Read more ⮕

Buying opportunities may emerge in construction stocks, says analystSentiment on local bourse to remain cautious amid heightening volatility mainly from the US. Read more ⮕

Female driver, 14, in Alor Star fatal car crash may have been rape victimPolice say the teenager is suspected to have been raped by two men and have detained a suspect. Read more ⮕