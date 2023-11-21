Dewakan Awarded Two Michelin Stars, Becomes Sole Malaysian Restaurant with this Honor

Dewakan, a Malaysian restaurant, has been awarded two Michelin Stars, making it the only restaurant in Malaysia with this accolade. The restaurant offers a unique dining experience with locally sourced ingredients and handcrafted tableware. The Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2024 event also recognized 127 other restaurants.
