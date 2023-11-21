Do you fancy yourself as a technophile? Wanna leave your imprint in Malaysia’s tech industry and beyond? Then this tech conference in Penang is just the thing for you! Don’t miss DevFest George Town 2023, Malaysia’s premier tech conference brought to you by Google Developer Groups this 9 December at TAR UMT Penang! For those who are unfamiliar, DevFests are hosted all around the world by Google Developer Groups (GDG) to help local developers build together and innovate using Google’s various developer tools. By delivering hands-on learning experiences, technical talks in local languages by experts and networking opportunities for developers around Malaysia and beyond, this event is the perfect platform for developers to manifest the future of tech together! To celebrate its 10th anniversary this year, GDG George Town will host a menagerie of exciting activities to appeal to every skill level and tech expertise within Malaysia’s local developer community. Here are the engaging activities you CANNOT miss from one of Penang’s largest tech conferences!:





