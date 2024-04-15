Destiny 2 Introduces New Horde Mode Onslaught

Destiny 2 is back on the menu thanks to a brilliant new horde mode called Onslaught . As players return to the sci-fi shooter MMO in droves following the free Into The Light update that’s been showering them with loot, a lot of you are no doubt behind on the latest top gear. Fortunately, Apex Predator is arguably the best legendary rocket launcher in the game and it’s really straightforward to get, making it the perfect piece of loot to grind for ahead of The Final Shape .

Here’s a quick guide from Destiny 2 YouTuber Datto on how to complete that encounter: If you’re lucky, you’ll get one with some version of the above perks earlier on. If not, however, don’t worry: Apex Predator is also craftable. Unlocking the craftable frame for Apex Predator requires collecting five deepsight versions of the weapon . That can take a lot longer but it will also allow you to level the solar rocket launcher up and equip enhanced versions of its perks to boost its stats even more.

Destiny 2 Horde Mode Onslaught Apex Predator Rocket Launcher Loot Perks The Final Shape

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Kotaku / 🏆 2. in MY

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Destiny 2’s Newest Mode Delivers Something Fans Have Waited Years ForOnslaught introduces a permanent horde mode to Bungie’s looter shooter

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Audi introduces new nomenclature for power output designations of all models, starting with the new A8Audi has introduced a new nomenclature for the power output designations of all of its models, beginning with the latest A8. According to the carmaker, the designations are said to take effect worldwide for all …

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Destiny 2: The Final Shape Debuts New Subclass, Enemy Type, and Class ItemsMulticlassing and perk-stealing are going to be essential to take on the Witness’ new monstrosities

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Steam Introduces A New Feature That Allows Families To Game TogetherThe feature allows 6 family members to share games.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

MSI Malaysia introduces new QD-OLED gaming monitors, starting price at RM4299You have heard of OLED displays, but what about QD-OLED gaming monitors? This is what MSI Malaysia launched today. introducing four new QD-OLED g

Source: technavemy - 🏆 6. / 68 Read more »

Electrying Flavour! FamilyMart Introduces New Pikachu-Themed Sofuto!If you've been to FamilyMart lately, then you've probably noticed their new Pokémon theme packaging, snacks and even desserts. Trainers everywhere were

Source: HypeMY - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »