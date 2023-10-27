Despite legal reprieve, despondency descends on Kanthan farmers as crops ravaged in eviction row

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check

While Liew has yet to calculate how much his losses were, he is already certain of one thing: the RM2,000 monthly he used to earn from selling the oil palms was now gone. “If I want to start back, I need another three years for the tree to grow again. What am I going to do until then? How am I going to pay the bills?” he asked.Liew is among six farmers from the Kanthan area who were served with the eviction notice by the PTG on October 13.

The Tuesday incident was the latest flare-up in the eviction battle raging over Kanthan where the Perak government is seeking to evict the farmers to make way for the Silver Valley Technology Park (SVTP). headtopics.com

“All this while there was no problem, suddenly the PTG issued a seven-day eviction notice and decided to destroy our farm,” he said. Khoo Choong Hing, 49, who has been farming choy sum, peanuts, spinach, and cucumbers, alleged the PTG officers drove over his crops with bulldozer and ignored pleas for them to stop.“But what worst is that they have damaged the piping system around my 3.642 hectares of farming land. For one hectare it took about RM20,000 for the piping system to be build.Khoo, who has been farming for about 20 years on the land, hopes that those responsible will compensate the farmers for their losses.

Following the controversy at the protest, the Perak Menteri Besar’s Office denied the farmers were being forcibly evicted and insisted their removal was being carried out according to the law.

Read more:

malaymail »

Zul Yahya kayuh basikal tua 1384km Ipoh ke Johor Bahru ke Ipoh solidariti untuk PalestinUsahawan dan bekas pelakon, Zul Yahya mengayuh basikal tua dari Ipoh ke Johor Bahru dan kembali semula ke Ipoh sejauh 1384 kilometer (km) Read more ⮕

High Court stays eviction of 6 Kanthan farmersTheir eviction has been put on hold so that the status quo is maintained pending hearing of their leave application for judicial review. Read more ⮕

Ipoh police cripple armed robbery gang who assaulted elderly in own homesIPOH, Oct 26 — Police have arrested three men and a woman suspected of beating and robbing the elderly in a series of early morning home invasions around Ipoh city. Ipoh police... Read more ⮕

Geng Jiva busted with arrest of 4, including its leader, in IpohPolice say the gang members had caused injuries while carrying out the robberies, particularly in Taman Canning, Taman Ipoh Timur and Bercham. Read more ⮕

Kebocoran arus punca insiden renjatan elektrik di gerai burger di IpohPUTRAJAYA: Kebocoran arus yang disebabkan oleh kabel bekalan fasa hidup yang luka dan terkena pada kerangka kabin gerai jenis besi dan zink, dikenal p... Read more ⮕

Perak MB’s office denies claims of forced eviction of Tambun farmers, says process done according to lawIPOH, Oct 27 ― The claim of forced eviction of a group of farmers in Kanthan, Tambun, is not true as the eviction process was carried out according to the law. The Perak... Read more ⮕