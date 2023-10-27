Despite legal reprieve, despondency descends on Kanthan farmers as crops ravaged in eviction row

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check
While Liew has yet to calculate how much his losses were, he is already certain of one thing: the RM2,000 monthly he used to earn from selling the oil palms was now gone. “If I want to start back, I need another three years for the tree to grow again. What am I going to do until then? How am I going to pay the bills?” he asked.Liew is among six farmers from the Kanthan area who were served with the eviction notice by the PTG on October 13.
The Tuesday incident was the latest flare-up in the eviction battle raging over Kanthan where the Perak government is seeking to evict the farmers to make way for the Silver Valley Technology Park (SVTP).
“All this while there was no problem, suddenly the PTG issued a seven-day eviction notice and decided to destroy our farm,” he said. Khoo Choong Hing, 49, who has been farming choy sum, peanuts, spinach, and cucumbers, alleged the PTG officers drove over his crops with bulldozer and ignored pleas for them to stop.“But what worst is that they have damaged the piping system around my 3.642 hectares of farming land. For one hectare it took about RM20,000 for the piping system to be build.Khoo, who has been farming for about 20 years on the land, hopes that those responsible will compensate the farmers for their losses.
Following the controversy at the protest, the Perak Menteri Besar’s Office denied the farmers were being forcibly evicted and insisted their removal was being carried out according to the law.